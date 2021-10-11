Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tej Pratap's newly-floated student outfit marches on Jay Prakash Narayan's birth anniversary

After getting sidelined in Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday took out a march in Patna on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan.

Settting a new path for himself to keep his relevance in Bihar politics, Tej Pratap Yadav, along with his supporters, walked barefoot to the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan in Gandhi Maidan and paid tributes to him.

The march was organized by his newly-formed Chhatra Janshakti Parishad (CJP) to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the country's greatest socialist leader.

The event started from his official residence located on Stand Road near Circular Road. Earlier there was speculation that he may go to meet his mother Rabri Devi at her residence at 10 Circular Road but he did not stop there. His convoy headed straight towards Gandhi Maidan along with over 200 supporters of the CJP.

After paying tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan, he walked towards the residence of the socialist leader.

Interacting with large number of media persons present there, Tej Pratap said: "I had invited my younger brother Tejashwi Yadav to join the march under the umbrella of CJP but he did not come. The idea was to give voice to our students and common people through this march."

Meanwhile, Janata Dal-United leaders also celebrated the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan in the party head office in Patna.

State president Umesh Kushwaha paid tribute to the photograph of Jayaprakash Narayan.

On Tej Pratap Yadav's 'march, Kushwaha said: "Lalu Prasad's family is completely destroyed in Bihar. There is no relevance of his family members in the politics of Bihar. The act of Tej Pratap Yadav is nothing but an eyewash."

