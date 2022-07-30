Teesta Setalvad denied bail by Ahmadabad sessions court in Gujarat riots case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Teesta Setalvad.

Gujarat Riots Case: Activist Teesta Setalvad has been denied bail by an Ahmedabad court. The sessions court in Ahmedabad was to pass its order on Friday on the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekuamr arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 riots cases. Additional principal judge D D Thakkar is likely to pronounce the order on the bail pleas. On Thursday, the court had deferred its order till Friday but the court eventually denied the bail.

The two accused have denied the charges. The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. Apart from Setalvad and Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case and has been arrested. The trio has been arrested by the crime branch, which had filed a first information report (FIR) against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).

In its affidavit, the SIT has alleged that they were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi. It has been alleged that Setalvad was paid Rs 30 lakh at Patel's behest soon after the Godhra train burning incident of 2002. Sreekumar was a "disgruntled government officer" who "abused the process for damning the elected representatives, bureaucracy and police administration of the whole state of Gujarat for ulterior purposes", the SIT claimed.

