Tauqeer Raza would not have been born today, if all Muslims had been sent to Pakistan: Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said the Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are spreading across various places in India, including Delhi.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday slammed Bareilly's Maulana Tauqeer Raza for his statement that Muslims will come out on the streets and surround Delhi in protest against the Waqf Bill 2024 and said that this has been the misfortune of the country. He said if all Muslims had been sent to Pakistan at the time of independence, Tauqeer Raza would not have been born. Giriraj Singh added that these people have deliberately spread hatred in India for appeasement.

"Tauqeer Raza would not have been born today, if all Muslims had been sent to Pakistan by the politicians at the time of independence...Tauqeer Raza, have you thought that 'Bharat ke Hindu Chudiyaan phen kar baithe hai' while you criticize the RSS? This cannot be tolerated," he said.

In another development, he said that Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators are spreading across various places in India, including Delhi. "They are gradually settling in regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal, with PFI organizing this settlement. There should be an investigation into this by state governments, and identification cards should be issued similar to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process," he said.

He also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should start the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process from Himachal. "I believe that NRC is needed across the entire country, including Himachal, otherwise, in more than 200 districts, Indians will become minorities," he said.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Rural Development, Anirudh Singh, made a serious revelation about illegal immigrants in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, Anirudh Singh said tension was rising in some areas due to rapid construction by illegal immigrants who he suggested could be Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

Giriraj Singh while speaking to IANS said, "Anirudh Singh is a minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, who was speaking in the House in the presence of the Chief Minister, which was seen by the entire country. Now in such a situation, he is saying that only 190 vendors were given certificates by the Urban Ministry to sell goods, and I know where these 1,900 came from. He was saying that they were Bangladeshis. He said that he even recognised two of them."