OPINION | Tarique as Bangladesh PM: Good for India?

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance has scored a landslide two-third majority in the nation's parliamentary elections. BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take over as the Prime Minister. BNP has returned to power after 20 years. The latest tally shows, BNP-led alliance winning 212 seats in a House of 299, while fundamentalist Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance could win only 77 seats. Eight seats have been won by independent candidates and smaller parties. Till now, final results for 297 out of a total of 299 seats have been declared.

Tarique Rahman is the son of late Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister and widow of former ruler late Gen. Ziaur Rahman. BNP on its own has won 129 seats, 21 short of the majority mark. It will have to depend on the support of its allies. Jamaat-e-Islami, on its own, has won only 62 seats while its allies won 14 seats. National Citizens Party floated by student leaders who spearheaded the uprising against deposed PM Sheikh Hasina, could win only four seats.

Sheikh Hasina, presently living in exile in India, has described the election as "deceptive, voterless, illegal and unconstitutional". She has demanded cancellation of this election and resignation of Principal Adviser Mohd Yunus. Hasina's party, Awami League, which ruled Bangladesh from 2008 till 2024, has been banned from taking part in elections this time. There was 59.44 per cent turnout during voting yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman "for leading the BNP to a decisive victory". In a post on X, Modi wrote: "..This result reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. India will continue to extend its support for a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted relationship and advance our shared development goals."

The most significant development in this election was that the army played a fairly neutral role, but the principal adviser Mohd Yunus tried his best to delay the poll date. He knew that the BNP would win and he wanted the Jamaat to strengthen its base during the interregnum. It was only when the army took a strong stand that Yunus conceded to hold elections.

As far as the effects of election mandate on India-Bangladesh relations are concerned, I believe, both BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and Jamaat Amir Shafiqur Rahman know the importance of India in bilateral relations. On the last day of campaign, the Jamaat Amir had to tell the media that his party would forge friendship with India if it comes to power.

Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman wants friendly relations with India and he has promised full protection for Hindus, who are in a minority in Bangladesh. Let us hope that he would abide by his promise despite machinations by the Jamaat-e-Islami.

