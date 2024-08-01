'Tarang Shakti': India set to host its largest multinational air exercise, 51 countries invited

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exercise 'Tarang Shakti' will be held in two phases.

Exercise Tarang Shakti: In a significant move to enhance defence cooperation and strengthen military ties, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to host its largest-ever multilateral exercise -- 'Tarang Shakti'. Scheduled to take place in two phases, the exercise will be conducted in August and September 2024. 'Tarang Shakti' is expected to witness the participation of air forces from various nations, marking a major milestone in India's military diplomacy. The exercise aims to foster interoperability and mutual understanding among the participating nations through a series of complex aerial drills and missions.

First phase of 'Tarang Shakti'

The first phase of 'Tarang Shakti' will be held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6-14. According to the information, it will focus on joint operations, where the participating air forces will engage in coordinated missions, including air combat maneuvers, air-to-air refuelling, and strategic airlift operations. This phase will also provide an opportunity for the air forces to refine their tactics and strategies while operating in a multinational environment. This phase will see the participation of four countries -- Germany, France, Spain and the UK -- with their assets.

Second phase of 'Tarang Shakti'

The second phase of the exercise will be held from August 29-September 14 at Rajasthan's Jodhpur. It will involve more advanced scenarios, including simulated combat missions, electronic warfare exercises, and integrated air defence operations. This phase is designed to test the operational readiness and response capabilities of the participating forces in high-intensity conflict situations. This phase will see participation from Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, the UAE and the US with their assets.

51 countries invited to take part

According to officials, fifty-one countries were invited to take part in the exercise and nearly 30 of them will be taking part in the exercise. Air forces from the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and several other countries will take part in it. Russia and Israel will not be participating in the exercise, officials said. These two countries are India's defence partners. Speaking to the media, Air Marshal AP Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), said that this exercise will also showcase India's defence prowess and move towards 'Atmanirbharta' in the defence sector. "We have confirmation from 10 countries which will participate with their assets, and 18 countries as observers. One more country likely to join in, so including India, it is likely to become a 30-country exercise," he added, as per news agency PTI.

Global and Indigenous aviation powerhouses unite

Rafale from France, Typhoon from Germany, F-18 from Australia and F-16 from Greece, among others, will participate in the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise. From India, LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, Rafale, LCH Prachand, Dhruv and Rudra will be taking part in the flying part showcasing India's indigenous products. Indian Navy will be participating in the phase one with an aircraft, Air Marshal Singh said. In an upcoming event, a defence industrial expo is also set to take center stage, showcasing the best of Indian defence companies alongside innovative startups. The exercise aims to foster interoperability among participating forces and facilitate professional exchanges, strengthening ties and enhancing cooperation in the defence sector.

