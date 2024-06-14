Tamilisai Soundararajan clears row over interaction with Amit Shah in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X Video grab

In an attempt to quell all the speculations over a viral video, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said senior party leader Amit Shah had asked her to "carry out political and constituency work intensively." Her comments come after a video of her interaction with the Union home minister surfaced on social media.

In the video clip from TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Wednesday, Amit Shah can be seen aggressively talking to Soundararajan while gesturing with his hands. Many speculated that the Home Minister may have taken the Soundararajan over her recent comments on Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai strengthening rumours of an intra-party feud in the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

She had allegedly commented on 'criminal elements' in the BJP and that "the party would have won had there been an alliance with the AIADMK" were among the triggering factors.

"Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShahji in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post-poll followup and the challenges faced..." she said on X to end the speculation over her alleged admonishment from the Home Minister.

"As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time with utmost concern he advised me to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around...," she said.