Tamil Nadu: After AIADMK's complaint, repoll ordered in 7 polling stations

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Sunday ordered repolling on February 21 in 7 polling stations falling under Chennai and 3 other districts.

In the Chennai Corporation area, the repolling would be in a booth (Washermenpet) under Ward 51 and another polling station (Odaikuppam-Besant Nagar) in Ward 179.

Two polling stations each in Jayamkondam and Tiruvannamalai municipalities and a booth in Tirumangalam municipality would again go for the polls, a TNSEC release said.

The main opposition AIADMK, in a complaint on Sunday to the TNSEC, had alleged violence by DMK and demanded repolling in some of the wards.

The repolling in the 7 polling stations would be from 7 AM to 6 PM on February 21. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 in Tamil Nadu.

The electoral fortunes of the candidates of various political parties and independents, as well, will be known on February 22 when the SEC takes up the counting of votes.

Counting of votes will take place at 268 centres across the state. The local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held after more than a decade.

