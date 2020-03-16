Tamil Nadu shuts down malls, cinema halls, primary schools in border taluks to counter coronavirus threat

Tamil Nadu shuts down malls, cinema halls, primary schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Following a queue from other states for closing down mass gathering places, Tamil Nadu has also shut down all malls, cinema halls, primary schools in wake of coronavirus pandemic till March 31. TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ordered closure of malls, cinema halls in the border taluks of 16 districts including Theni, Kanyakumari, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipettai, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, till month's end.

The Chief Minister further added, "Steps will be taken to ensure daily, thorough sanitation of theatres, malls, pubs, restaurants, and places of worship in all other districts in Tamil Nadu."