Tamil Nadu rain: 5 dead, over 10,000 shifted to relief centres amid heavy downpour

Image Source : PTI People riding a scooter wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain near Marina Beach in Chennai.

At least five people were killed while 10,500 others shifted to relief centres after heavy rains lashed in Tamil Nadu since Thursday, the state Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said.

The minister said that 10,500 people are accommodated in relief centres in 12 districts and this includes 620 people accommodated in five relief centres of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The deaths were reported in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Tiruvannamalai, while 152 heads of cattle also died and a total of 681 huts and 120 concrete houses were damaged.

Ramachandran said that major reservoirs continued to receive good inflow with incessant rainfall being reported in catchment areas.

He said that Revenue and Disaster Management Departments are geared up to face any eventuality and added that police and fire and rescue services are also being given intimation on the possibilities of heavy rains in the coming days.

(with IANS inputs)

