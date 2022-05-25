From Rameswaram to Kanyakumari, how 5 Tamil Nadu railway stations will look after redevelopment

Follow us on Image Source : ANI How Kanyakumari railway station will look after the redevelopment process.

Highlights PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for redevelopment of 5 railway stations in Tamil Nadu

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for new expressways, inaugurate gas pipeline

In a total, PM Modi will launch, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 31,500 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations In Tamil Nadu including Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari on Thursday, in a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of total 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.

These projects will also help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities.

In Chennai, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2960 crore.

Image Source : ANI How Rameswaram railway station will look after the redevelopment process.

Image Source : ANI Prototype of how Chennai Egmore will look after the redevelopment process.

Railways lines

The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs. 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region. The 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs. 590 crore, will facilitate running of more Suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

Pipeline projects

The 115 km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs. 850 crore and Rs 910 crore respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Expressway

The 262 Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs. 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours. The 4 Lane double-decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 Km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port. The ​​94 km long 4 lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31 km long 2 lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

Railway Stations

The foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme. This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs. 1800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance the convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

Image Source : ANI How Madurai railway station will look after the redevelopment process.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth around Rs. 1430 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities.

Image Source : ANI How Katpadi railway station will look after redevelopment process.

The programme will also witness the inauguration of 1152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Image Source : ANI How Kanyakumari railway station will look after the redevelopment process.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs. 28,540 crore.

ALSO READ | Did Rahul Gandhi not take foreign ministry's permission before UK visit? Sources say so

ALSO READ | Modi govt 8 years: Five out-of-the-box steps by the PM that took the world by surprise

Latest India News