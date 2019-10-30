Schools, colleges across 6 Tamil Nadu districts to remain closed due to heavy rains today

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Heavy rains batter Tamil Nadu

All schools and colleges across six districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Wednesday as the state has been receiving heavy rains since the past few days. Schools and colleges in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram will remain shut today, a notification with the state government said.

All schools in Madurai district will also remain closed today following heavy rains.

"All education institutes will remain closed in the Ramanathapuram district following heavy rains lashing across the district," said Veeraragavarav, District Collector, Ramanathapuram.

The depression is the second in the Arabian Sea of the North-East monsoon after a predecessor went on to become supercyclone Kyarr, which is set to weaken off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Gulf.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu has also been predicted by the weather agency.

Also Read | 2,155 lives lost in monsoon rains, floods across India

Also Read | Cyclone Kyaar: Rains likely in parts of south Gujarat, Saurashtra