Heavy rains to lash Tamil Nadu today; schools, colleges in 3 districts closed

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in three districts of Tamil Nadu on Friday, due to which the state government has declared a holiday in educational institutions. The schools and colleges in Kanchipuram, Vellore and Chengalpet would remain closed on Friday as heavy rains are expected to wreak havoc in the state today.

Meanwhile, exams at the University of Madras have been postponed by the varsity authorities. The exams, that were earlier scheduled for Friday will now be held later the dates of which have yet not been announced.

The orders to have the schools and colleges closed were issued by the respective collectors of the districts.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed few districts of Tamil Nadu. Locals had reported waterlogging and traffic jams from several areas which added to the rain chaos.

Thiruvalluvar University in Serkadu, Katpadi has also cancelled its exams that were scheduled to be held on Thursday. The exams that were cancelled on Thursday would now be held on December 3.

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, Chennai has received moderate to heavy rain. The Minambakkam observatory received 45 mm of rain and the Nungambakkam received 22 mm rains.

In fact, many parts of Tamil Nadu also received moderate to heavy rainfall in the span of 24 hours.

