Tamil actor S Srinivasan arrested by Delhi Police in Rs 5 crore cheating case | Details inside 64-year-old Srinivasan is a Tamil actor and a politician, who is popularly known as Powerstar. He was earlier arrested by the Chennai Police in 2012 on the charges of cheating, but was later released on bail. He was again booked by the Central Crime Branch in April 2013, but was released on bail.

New Delhi:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested Tamil actor S Srinivasan, who is popularly known as 'Powerstar', in a cheating case, said officials on Wednesday. According to the officials, Srinivasan had promised to arrange a loan of Rs 1,000 crore for a firm, but cheated it and looted Rs 5 crore from it.

The police had also declared Srinivasan a 'Proclaimed Offender' twice.

What is this case all about?

In 2010, a firm - Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd - was approached by some consultants, who had ensured the company of securing a Rs 1,000 crore loan for it. They even promised the firm that the amount paid as advance would be returned within 30 days if the loan is not sanctioned to the company.

These consultants later arranged a meeting of the officials of Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd to Srinivasan, who claimed to be the owner of Baba Trading Company. Following this, the company paid Rs 5 crore to Srinivasan's firm to purchase 'special stamps'. However, the company didn't receive any loans.

Later, the police launched an investigation and found that Rs 5 crore was directly sent to the bank accounts of Srinivasan and his wife.

How was Srinivasan arrested?

The EOW of Delhi Police traced Srinivasan to Chennai's Vanagaram area, with the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance. On July 27, he was arrested from Chennai's Golden Treasure Apartments, the Delhi Police said.

Who is Tamil actor S Srinivasan?

64-year-old Srinivasan is a Tamil actor and a politician, who is popularly known as Powerstar. He was earlier arrested by the Chennai Police in 2012 on the charges of cheating, but was later released on bail. He was again booked by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in April 2013, but was released on bail in October that year.

In 2016, he and his wife joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he joined the Republican Party of India. He also contested the 2019 general elections from South Chennai, but lost to DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Six similar cases registered against Srinivasan:

Six similar cases have also been registered against the Tamil actor.

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 173/2011 (CC. No: 1176/2015

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 196/2013 (CC. No: 4655/2018)

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 147/2013 (CC. No: 3093/2020)

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 149/2013 (CC. No: 3060/2020)

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 128/2013 (CC. No: 149/2022)

⦁ CCB Cr. No: 148/2013 (CC. No: 6615/2023)