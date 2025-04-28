26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana's NIA custody extended by 12 days 26/11 Mumbai attack: Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition on April 4.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana by 12 more days. The extension was granted after the NIA requested it, following the conclusion of his previous 18-day remand. Rana was brought to court under tight security, with his face covered.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann are representing the NIA in the matter. Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority is representing Rana.

Court had allowed Rana to meet his lawyer

In its previous remand order, the court instructed the NIA to conduct a medical examination of Tahawwur Hussain Rana every 24 hours and allowed him to meet his lawyer every alternate day. The court also permitted Rana to use only a "soft-tip pen" and specified that his meetings with his lawyer be held in the presence of NIA officials, who would remain at a distance to ensure confidentiality.

During the earlier arguments, the NIA emphasized that Rana's custody was essential for piecing together the full scope of the conspiracy. They stated that his custody was required for retracing events from 17 years ago, including taking him to various locations related to the 26/11 attacks.

Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator David Coleman Headley (also known as Daood Gilani), was extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition against extradition on April 4.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana denies any links to 26/11 attacks during interrogation by Mumbai Police

Also Read: Delhi court dismisses Tahawwur Rana's plea to speak with his family over phone