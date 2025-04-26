Tahawwur Rana denies any links to 26/11 attacks during interrogation by Mumbai Police Tahawwur Rana has maintained that his business, "First World Immigration Services", was a legitimate enterprise and not a front for terrorist activities.

New Delhi:

Tahawwur Rana, alleged mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, was questioned by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in an interrogation lasting for eight hours. A senior official said that Rana was not cooperative during the interrogation and did not answer the questions properly. Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian citizen, is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being extradited from the United States.

The interrogation took place in Delhi on Thursday. The police said Rana, 64, who is a former Pakistan Army officer, denied any involvement in the 26/11 terror attacks. The interrogation team was led by DCP (Crime) Datta Nalawade focused on establishing Rana’s connection to the planning and logistics of the attacks.

Rana has maintained that his business, "First World Immigration Services", was a legitimate enterprise and not a front for terrorist activities.

Despite his denials, authorities consider Rana a key conspirator based on the testimony of David Coleman Headley, another accused in the 26/11 case. Headley had previously revealed Rana’s role in aiding the reconnaissance missions that led to the attacks.

The NIA is investigating the case deeply. Officials say that a detailed chargesheet against Rana will be filed soon.