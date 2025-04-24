Delhi court dismisses Tahawwur Rana's plea to speak with his family over phone On April 10, the court remanded 26/11 terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 18-day custody.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, seeking permission to communicate with his family members while in jail. "Not allowed," special Judge Chander Jit Singh held.

Rana filed the plea through his lawyer, asserting that communicating with his family was a fundamental right, and they must be worried about his well-being.

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) strongly opposed the application, arguing that allowing Rana to speak with his family could pose a security risk, as he might share sensitive or crucial information. The NIA emphasised that the investigation is at a crucial stage, and any communication with external parties could jeopardize the ongoing probe.

Tahawwur Rana in 18-day custody

On April 10, the court remanded the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman to 18-day custody.

The NIA alleged as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India. Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an e-mail to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, and the NIA told the court seeking his remand.

Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot, it alleged.

It is to be noted here that Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital. On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked in Mumbai using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault.

(With PTI inputs)

