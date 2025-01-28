Tahawwur Rana extradition: NIA team likely to visit US to bring back 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana extradition: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit the US soon to complete the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who is wanted in India for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

According to the sources, a team of officers holding the ranks of Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General is expected to visit the US by the end of this month. This move has been communicated to both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

US Supreme Court clears Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

The decision is believed to have been made in light of the recent ruling by the US Supreme Court, which rejected a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India.

On January 25, the US Supreme Court cleared Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India, dismissing his review petition against the move. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, in view of which India sought extradition.

This was Rana’s last legal chance not to be extradited to India. Earlier, he lost a legal battle in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco. Rana on November 13 filed a "petition for a writ of certiorari" before the US Supreme Court.

26/11 attacks and Tahawwur Rana

Rana, a former doctor and businessman, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He is accused of aiding David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, by facilitating his reconnaissance activities. Rana allowed Headley to use his immigration business as a cover to travel to India and scout potential attack targets.

He was arrested by the FBI in Chicago in 2009 for his involvement in a Pakistan-backed terror network. Rana was convicted in the US for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist group responsible for the attacks, though he was acquitted of charges directly related to the Mumbai attacks.

India has been pursuing Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his involvement in the attacks that left 166 people dead and hundreds injured. The NIA has stated that Rana's role in aiding and abetting Headley makes him a key figure in the conspiracy. Following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of Rana's review petition, the extradition process has gained momentum.

(With ANI inputs)

