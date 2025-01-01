26/11 Mumbai attacks accused, Tahawwur Rana, likely to be brought to India soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tahawwur Rana

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is likely to be brought to India soon. The US Court of Appeals ruled that Tahawwur Rana could be extradited to India under the extradition treaty between the two countries. A few months back, in a huge setback to Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a US court had ruled that the Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman could be extradited to India where is wanted for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. Rana had appealed against the ruling which was rejected today.

In its ruling, the panel also held that India provided sufficient competent evidence to support the magistrate judge’s finding of probable cause that Rana committed the charged crimes. Rana, a Pakistani national, was tried in a US district court on charges related to his support for a terrorist organisation that carried out large-scale terrorist attacks in Mumbai. A jury convicted Rana of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation and conspiring to provide material support to a foiled plot to carry out terrorist attacks in Denmark.

However, the jury acquitted Rana of conspiring to provide material support to terrorism-related to the attacks in India. After Rana served seven years in prison for those convictions and upon his compassionate release, India issued a request for his extradition to try him for his alleged participation in the Mumbai attacks.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations in Mumbai.