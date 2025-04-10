Who is Narendra Mann? MHA appoints special public prosecutor in 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana case The MHA has appointed senior advocate Narendra Mann as Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case involving Tahawwur Rana, ahead of Rana's extradition from the US to India. Mann will represent NIA in the high-profile trial.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the high-profile Tahawwur Hussain Rana case, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The move comes ahead of Rana's imminent extradition from the United States to India, after his final legal appeal was rejected by the US Supreme Court. Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to face serious charges in India. Following the clearance of his extradition, he will be brought to India via a special aircraft on Thursday.

Narendra Mann to represent NIA in 26/11 case

In a late-night gazette notification issued Wednesday, the Home Ministry formally announced the appointment of Mann, authorizing him to represent the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in special NIA courts and the Delhi High Court for a period of three years. Mann has previously served as a government lawyer in several important cases, including the 2018 SSC paper leak scandal.

Given his strong legal track record, the government has entrusted him with this critical case, which is expected to draw national and international attention.

Delhi court receives key case records ahead of Rana's arrival

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has received crucial 26/11 case records in preparation for the trial. These documents were transferred from Mumbai following an earlier directive issued on January 28. According to sources, District Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav passed an order to receive the files after the NIA filed an application requesting the transfer.

Previously, several trial records related to the Mumbai terror attacks had been stored in Mumbai due to multiple ongoing cases across both cities.

Rana's extradition confirmed by US Court

A US court had earlier ruled that Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, can be extradited to India. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in plotting the 2008 attacks in collaboration with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terrorist group. Rana, 64, is also a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, a key planner of the attacks.

With Rana expected to arrive in India shortly, legal proceedings are set to begin under the supervision of Narendra Mann as the government’s lead prosecutor.