Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference.

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has resigned from All Party Hurriyat Conference, as his health has deteriorated in the past few days. Sources in the government said that Geelani's health condition is serious but stable.

Meanwhile, security has been put on high alert in the Valley amid rumours about the critical health condition of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Some reports were also doing the rounds that Geelani had passed away on Friday evening. However, his son Naseem Geelani refuted the reports as rumours and said that his father was stable.

Considered as the senior-most separatist leader, Geelani was previously a member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat.

He has served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyet (Freedom) Conference, a conglomerate of separatist parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Geelani became an MLA from Sopore constituency in 1972 and won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

