Switzerland dedicates its Science Day to former president Abdul Kalam

The Swiss government has dedicated its Science Day in honour of the Missile Man and former President Late A P J Abdul Kalam for his vast expertise in science and technology. The father of India’s missile programme had visited Switzerland back in 2006. Upon his arrival, Switzerland declared May 26th as Science Day.

The Swiss government has dedicated its Science Day in honour of the Missile Man and former President Late A P J Abdul Kalam for his vast expertise in science and technology.

This is an inspiration for many Indian and Swiss scientists as Dr. Kalam was a science enthusiast and was even considered as the Father of Indian Missile Programme. Kalam was the first Indian head of State visiting Switzerland after a gap of more than 30 years. Former President late VV Giri’s was the last high-profile visit to the country.

Kalam is well-known for his major part playing in the existence of Indian Missile Mission including ‘Agni’. He also served as the Chief Project Co-ordinator for the testing of Nuclear weapon — ‘Pokhran-II’.