'There is a lot of pressure on party members to speak dirty things about me': Swati Maliwal's latest salvo

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday attacked her party for dismissing as baseless her assault allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, and said the AAP has given in under a "goon's pressure" and is now questioning her character. She, however, lamented, that there is a lot of pressure on party members to 'speak dirty things against.' The AAP Rajya Sabha MP accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal's former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence.

"Yesterday, I got a call from a senior leader of the party. He told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to speak dirty things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that whoever supports her will be expelled from the party. Someone has been given the duty of doing PC and someone else has been given the duty of tweeting."

"Someone's duty is to call volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me. Some beat reporters close to the accused have the duty of preparing some fake sting operations. You may raise an army of thousands, I will face it alone because the truth is with me. I am not angry with them, the accused is a very powerful man. Even the biggest leaders are afraid of him. No one has the courage to take a stand against him."

"I don't even expect anything from anyone. I feel sad that the woman minister of Delhi is smilingly maligning the character of an old female colleague of the party. I have started a fight for my self-respect, I will continue to fight until I get justice. I am completely alone in this fight but I will not give up!"