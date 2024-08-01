Swati Maliwal assault case: Does this kind of 'goon'...? Supreme Court's big rebuke to Bibhav Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal assault case: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. “Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence,” the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it came down heavily on Bibhav Kumar.

In its scathing remarks, the bench also asked Singhvi what Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, calling the police helpline during the assault incident indicated. "Every day we grant bail to contract killers, murderers, robbers but the question is what kind of incident…,” the bench said, while asserting that the manner in which the incident had taken place bothered it.

The bench said, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted as if some 'goon' had entered the official residence of CM."

"We are shocked? Is this a way to deal with a young lady? He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions," it said in its scathing remarks.

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

While denying him bail, the high court had said that the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground was made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the high court had said.