Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025: Top five quotes from his 1893 Chicago speech on religion

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025: India observes National Youth Day on January 12 to honor the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the most influential figures in India's history. Known for his significant contributions to education and the empowerment of India's youth, his legacy continues to inspire. One of the most memorable moments of his life was his historic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893.

In his speech, Vivekananda emphasised the importance of understanding the true meaning of religion and the need for global peace and harmony. These values remain just as relevant today, especially for young people. Here are some key quotes from his speech:

Swami Vivekananda's speech delivered at the Parliament of the World’s Religions

I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world, I thank you in the name of the mother of religions, and I thank you in the name of millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects.

I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true.

I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation.

I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth.

Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descen­dant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with vio­lence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization and sent whole nations to despair. Had it not been for these horrible demons, human society would be far more advanced than it is now.

I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honor of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal.

