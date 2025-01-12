National Youth Day 2025: 5 inspiring quotes by Swami Vivekananda

"In a day, when you don't come across any problems, you can be sure that you are travelling on the wrong path."
Image Source : Social
"The great secret of true success and true happiness is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful."
Image Source : Social
"Do one thing at a time, and while doing it, put your whole soul into it to the exclusion of all else."
Image Source : Social
"Condemn none: if you can stretch out a helping hand, do so. If you cannot, fold your hands, bless your brothers, and let them go their own way."
Image Source : Social
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 easy ways to identify real pashmina shawl