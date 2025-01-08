Satya Sanatan Conclave: Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati says cow vigilantism should stop in India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati addresses India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave

New Delhi: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Wednesday attended the India TV Satya Sanatan Conclave and talked about Sanatan in India. During the conclave, he said he felt very good to be in Prayagraj as this land is full of spiritual energy. “Whoever comes here does not face any trouble,” he said. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said cow vigilantism should stop in India as the nation is talking about Sanatan.

Regarding the venue of Mahakumbh being declared as Waqf land, Shankaracharya said this will also be raised in the Dharma Sansad. “Our holy land of Prayagraj, where will the land of the people of Waqf come from? If it belongs to Waqf, then why has the proof of when it was used not been shown till now. Extensive guidance will be given on this issue in the Dharma Sansad, he said.

He said being in the position of Shankaracharya, it is his duty to guide the Sanatanis. “Therefore, a Dharma Sansad is being organised in the camp. The Sansad Bhawan is almost ready and its proceedings will begin the day after tomorrow. The session will run for 27 days in the camp. After discussing the problems of the Sanatanis, a Dharmadesh will be issued every day which will guide the people,” he said.

Notably, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati is the 46th Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand. He became the Shankaracharya after the death of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati in January 2023. He earlier spoke up about the perils of climate change and approached the Supreme Court through a public interest litigation pertaining to land subsidence incidents in Joshimath.