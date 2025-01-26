PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path Republic Day celebration, exhibits Swachh Bharat commitment | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @MYGOV/X PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path

The nation is celebrating the 76th Republic Day today and as usual, the grand celebration was held at the Kartavya Path. During the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a powerful example, reiterating his commitment towards Swachh Bharat. At Kartavya Path, PM Modi was set to welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as per the protocol.

While looking at the VP's vehicles arriving, PM Modi moved forward to the entrance when he spotted waste on the ground. He quickly bent and picked up the waste and crumbled it before giving it to one of his security personnel. Though a small gesture, the move won hearts on the internet as it gravitates people towards understanding the importance of cleanliness. PM Modi and his government's efforts for the Swachh Bharat Mission are not unknown. Since 2014, he has been particularly concerned about keeping India clean.

So when a prime minister picks up the waste himself when he has an entire lineup of people waiting for his orders, it sends a message of keeping our neighbourhood clean and being steadfast in doing it for the sake of the country's sanitation. The video has garnered accolades and widespread attention as people are sharing it massively.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the National flag at the Kartavya Path in the presence of the Indonesian President as chief guest, VP, PM Modi and other senior leaders of the nation. The event was followed by the national anthem and the 21-gun salute. Moreover, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance, around 10,000 Special Guests were invited to witness the parade.