Sushmita Dev, former Congress leader who joined TMC, nominated to Rajya Sabha

Former Congress leader who switched over to Trinamool Congress has been nominated for Rajya Sabha seat, informed the party on Tuesday.

Sharing the information, the party praised its leader Mamata Banerjee's vision to empower women saying, "Her (Mamata Banerjee's) vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!"

The former Congress leader Sushmita Dev had earlier said that her joining the Trinamool Congress is “unconditional” and she will take any responsibility given to her by party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She has been assigned the job of looking after the party's functioning in Assam and Tripura.

"I don't think I have compromised my ideology in joining the TMC… My joining the TMC is unconditional and I will take any responsibility given to me by Mamata Banerjee,” Dev told reporters.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

“In my 30 years in politics, I haven't demanded anything from the Congress high command,” Dev said.

Dev, who sidestepped any question regarding her reasons behind quitting the Congress, said it is wrong to compare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee and "dig up dirt" on the former.

"We don't know what the future holds. You will see what magic unfolds when both (Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee) come together," she said.

Showering praises on Mamata Banerjee, Dev said, "I am coming to the TMC office for the first time. Mamata Di (Mamata Banerjee) is my idol, and thanks to her for accepting me into the party."

