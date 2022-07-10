Sunday, July 10, 2022
     
  Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway incident: Cable-car stuck for 20-25 mins in Uttarakhand, all passengers safe

Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway incident: Cable-car stuck for 20-25 mins in Uttarakhand, all passengers safe

The ropeway at Surkanda Devi temple halted for 20-25 minutes but all passengers are safe and the trolley is functioning smoothly.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2022 18:46 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights

  • Surkanda Devi Temple cable car was stuck for 20-25 minutes
  • All passengers are safe and came out safely
  • The ropeway started functioning smoothly after a brief technical glitch

Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway incident: In another ropeway malfunction incident, Surkanda Devi temple cable-car was halted for 20 to 25 minutes due to a technical fault in the trolley.

No passenger was injured and came out safely and the ropeway is now running smoothly.

No passenger is trapped in the trolley, informed Tehri Garhwal SSP Navneet Bhullar.

