Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway incident: Cable-car stuck for 20-25 mins in Uttarakhand, all passengers safe

Surkanda Devi Temple ropeway incident: In another ropeway malfunction incident, Surkanda Devi temple cable-car was halted for 20 to 25 minutes due to a technical fault in the trolley.

No passenger was injured and came out safely and the ropeway is now running smoothly.

No passenger is trapped in the trolley, informed Tehri Garhwal SSP Navneet Bhullar.

