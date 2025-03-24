Supreme Court to hear plea seeking independent probe by CBI or SIT in Karnataka 'honey-trap' allegations Karnataka honey-trap row: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K N Rajanna had said he came to know that at least 48 people have been "honeytrapped" and their obscene videos have been made.

Karnataka honey-trap row: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a PIL that seeks an independent investigation, either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), into the alleged honey-trapping of legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka.

The matter was mentioned by the advocate of the petitioner for early listing of the case before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, which agreed to list it for hearing today or tomorrow.

Why did PIL seek independent probe by CBI or SIT?

The plea, filed by Binay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jharkhand, requested an independent investigation into the alleged honey-trapping scandal involving legislators, public servants, and judges in Karnataka. He sought that the probe be conducted either by the CBI or by a SIT consisting of police officers who are free from the control or influence of the Karnataka state government.

The petition urged the apex court to monitor the investigation either by the apex court or by a monitoring committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. "The monitoring committee should also inquire into the role played by all authorities/persons who directly or indirectly benefitted from the incident. To direct the prosecution of the person found guilty upon investigation", the plea stated.

"There were very serious and troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature that a person aspiring to be the chief minister of the state has been successful in honeytrapping several persons, amongst whom are judges. The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations," the petition read.

"Not only that, another minister of the government has not only echoed the allegations made by the first minister, rather alleged that the scale and proportion of the scandal are at least ten times what is currently visible," it added.

The plea further said that judges getting compromised by means like honey trapping poses a 'serious threat' to judicial independence and gravely undermines public confidence in the institution.

What is Karnataka honey-trap row?

Last week, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleged a honey trap attempt was made on him and called for an investigation into the matter. He alleged that 48 people have fallen victim to "honey traps" in the state, and their obscene videos have been circulated. The Congress MLA claimed that the list was across party lines, including state and national leaders.

"They belong to two different political parties. This issue is not limited to our state--it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country. I won't respond to the allegations against me here. I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. This must be investigated. Let it be revealed who the producers and directors behind this are. The public must know," Rajanna said.

"There are pen drives of 48 individuals from two parties. This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved," he demanded.

(With ANI inputs)

