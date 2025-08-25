SC puts hold on 'sedition' proceedings against Ashoka University professor over Op Sindoor post The Supreme Court has stayed further proceedings and barred the framing of charges against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested over a post related to Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial proceedings against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who is facing two police cases over a controversial social media post on Operation Sindoor. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) not to frame charges against the professor until further orders.

During the hearing, the Haryana Police informed the bench that a closure report had already been submitted in one of the two FIRs lodged against Mahmudabad.

This development could potentially reduce the legal burden on the professor, although proceedings in the second case remain paused by the court's order.

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 following his post on the government's decision to select Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for briefings related to Operation Sindoor a military operation launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The post allegedly drew backlash for its tone and implications, leading to his arrest under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bail conditions initially restrictive, later relaxed

The Supreme Court granted Mahmudabad bail three days after his arrest, with conditions that barred him from writing or speaking publicly about the case or Operation Sindoor.

He was also required to surrender his passport. However, on May 28, the bench relaxed these bail conditions, allowing him to express opinions on other matters, as long as he refrained from commenting on the sub judice case.

Mahmudabad faces charges under several BNS sections, including:

Section 152: Acts endangering the sovereignty or unity of India

Section 353: Statements conducing to public mischief

Section 79: Actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman

Section 196(1): Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion