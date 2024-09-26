Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court rejects Gujarat govt’s plea to strike out allegations in Bilkis Bano case

In a major setback for the Gujarat government, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking quashing of allegations against the state in the Bilkisbano case. The case involves the early release of 11 people convicted of raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court held that the Gujarat government’s plea to strike out certain points from its judgment was baseless. The court had earlier said that Gujarat had acted “in concert” with individual convicts who highlighted systemic issues in the riots

The Gujarat government argued that the court’s findings were grossly biased and claimed that the state’s affairs had been misrepresented. The inquiry noted that the comments were inappropriate and requested that they be removed to mitigate perceived bias against the government.