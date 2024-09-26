Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
  4. Supreme Court rejects Gujarat govt’s plea to strike out allegations in Bilkis Bano case

The Supreme Court has rejected the Gujarat government’s petition to dismiss allegations in the Bilkis Bano case, which involves the controversial early release of 11 convicts from the 2002 riots. The court stated that the plea was baseless and emphasized systemic issues in the handling of the case.

Updated on: September 26, 2024 18:26 IST
Supreme Court Bilkis Bano case
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court rejects Gujarat govt’s plea to strike out allegations in Bilkis Bano case

In a major setback for the Gujarat government, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking quashing of allegations against the state in the Bilkisbano case. The case involves the early release of 11 people convicted of raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court held that the Gujarat government’s plea to strike out certain points from its judgment was baseless. The court had earlier said that Gujarat had acted “in concert” with individual convicts who highlighted systemic issues in the riots

The Gujarat government argued that the court’s findings were grossly biased and claimed that the state’s affairs had been misrepresented. The inquiry noted that the comments were inappropriate and requested that they be removed to mitigate perceived bias against the government.

