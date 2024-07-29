Monday, July 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order that scrapped govt's move to increase Backward Classes quota

Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order that scrapped govt's move to increase Backward Classes quota

Earlier this month, the Bihar government moved Supreme Court challenging the ruling by the Patna High Court concerning reservation quotas of the backward classes in the state.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2024 11:45 IST
Nitish Kumar, Supreme Court
Image Source : ANI/PTI Supreme Court of India and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a major setback to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, the Supreme Court on Monday (July 29) refused to stay the Patna High Court's decision that scrapped state government's decision to increase the quota for backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 per cent. Supreme Court listed the matter in September for hearing Bihar Government's plea challenging Patna High Court order setting aside increase in reservation for Backward Classes, SC & ST from 50 per cent to 65 in public employment and admission to educational institutions.

More to follow...

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement