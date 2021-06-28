Supreme Court quashes plea seeking action against alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana's Nuh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SC quashes plea seeking action against alleged forceful conversion of Hindus in Haryana's Nuh

The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking action against the alleged forceful religious conversion of Hindus by the Muslim community in Nuh district of Haryana, LiveLaw reported.

The petition was filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain. He had stated that local police has failed to exercise powers as a result of which the life and liberty of Hindus are in peril.

The petition also sought direction for constituting an SIT consisting of members from the CBI and NIA under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to probe forceful conversion of Hindu residents, forceful and illegal execution of sale deeds of Hindus properties, rape, encroachment made on public land and others.

The petition also sought directions to the Centre to deploy parliamentary forces in Nuh Mewat to protect the life and liberty of citizens and directions to rehabilitate the exodus Hindus.

A bench headed by CJI Ramana observed that the court cannot entertain a matter merely on the basis of the newspaper.

"Sorry, we don't think we can entertain this on the basis of newspaper reports", CJI Ramana told Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who was appearing for the petitioners.

