Supreme Court orders Wikipedia to remove name and picture of victim in Kolkata rape case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 17) ordered Wikipedia to remove the name and photograph of the victim doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

"The victim’s identity is still present on Wikipedia. Indian law prohibits this. Wikipedia should comply with our previous order. The victim's identity must be removed from the website," the SC said.

Supreme Court expressed satisfaction with the CBI’s report

The CJI stated that revealing the findings of the ongoing CBI investigation today could jeopardize the process. "The approach adopted by the CBI is aimed at uncovering the truth. The SHO has already been arrested. We have reviewed the status report, and all the issues raised by us have been addressed, including whether a charge sheet was filed, what the post-mortem procedure was, whether evidence was destroyed, and if there was any collusion with other individuals, among others," he said.

SG: "My concern is that revelations and such should not aid the accused persons. We are being very cautious in the charge sheet as well. Whatever happens, it should not benefit the accused."

The father of the victim submitted a letter to the Supreme Court raising some requests regarding the investigation. The Bench read the letter.

CJI: The victim's father has raised many concerns, most of which have been covered by the CBI in the investigation. However, there are some important points raised by him.

The CJI said that the report of the CBI investigation is extremely disturbing. "We cannot discuss this in the courtroom," he said.

