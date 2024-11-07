Supreme Court orders liquidation of Jet Airways on failure of resolution plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the liquidation of defunct Jet Airways according to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), setting aside the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

NCLAT had earlier, upheld the transfer of ownership of the airline to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) as part of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). The Supreme Court, while issuing an order observed that JKC failed to comply with the resolution as it failed to infuse Rs 150 crore, the first trench of Rs 350 crore to clear the workers' dues and airport dues among other essential costs. The latest judgement marks the end of the airline's struggle to revive itself.

The court also reprimanded the NCLAT for issuing a judgment in favour of JKC without fully examining the facts.

What is the case?

It all started in 2019 when Jet Airways suspended its operation after getting cash-starved. Following this, the State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, initiated insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai (NCLT).

After months of proceedings, in March 2020, the NCLT allowed more time for the resolution process, as requested by the airline. Months later in October 2020, JKC, a consortium led by UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital, was approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC). It emerged as the successful bidder for the airline revival in 2021.

The NCLT approved its resolution plan and approved the ownership of the airline on certain conditions including, the acquisition of an air operator's certificate. JKC was also required to pay the dues of lenders which were to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore.