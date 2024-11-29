Shahi Jama Masjid survey plea in SC amid rising tensions in Sambhal: Next hearing on January 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and security personnel stand guard amid violence during a second survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid on January 8, challenging a district court's November 19 order that directed a survey of the 16th-century mosque. The committee has sought an urgent stay on the order, expressing concerns that the survey could affect communal harmony and the secular fabric of the nation. The petition was initially heard by a bench led by the Chief Justice of India around 11:30 AM.

The plea argued that the ex-parte decision to conduct the survey lacked justification and was executed in haste with barely six hours' notice, fueling unrest. It further urges that the survey commissioner's report be kept confidential and that no further surveys be carried out without sufficient notice and fair hearing of all parties involved.

Stone-pelting Incident and judicial inquiry

Tensions in Sambhal escalated after violence erupted during the survey on November 24, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and the death of four people, along with injuries to several others, including police personnel. Following the unrest, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel established a three-member judicial inquiry commission led by retired Justice Devendra Kumar Arora to investigate the incident.

The commission, which includes retired IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, has been tasked with examining whether the violence was premeditated and evaluating the district administration's response. The panel has two months to submit its findings unless an extension is granted.

Security measures and ongoing tensions

The state administration has deployed heavy police forces in Sambhal and across Moradabad division to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Meetings with local Muslim leaders have also been conducted to foster calm. The city Qazi has appealed to residents to offer prayers at their local mosques and maintain harmony.

As the Supreme Court hears the plea, residents and authorities alike are hoping for a resolution that can restore normalcy and uphold communal harmony.