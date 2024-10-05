Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there is no error apparent on the face of the record.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2024 17:25 IST
Supreme Court dismisses pleas seeking review of verdict scrapping electoral bonds scheme, electoral
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court today (October 5) has dismissed a batch of pleas seeking review of its February 15 verdict, which had scrapped the Modi government's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding.

The top court also rejected the prayer for listing the review petitions in an open court.

"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," the bench said in its order dated September 25 that was uploaded today.

The review plea filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and others contended that the matter related to the scheme falls in the exclusive province of legislative and executive policy.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement