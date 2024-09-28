FIR against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over allegations of electoral bonds scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses people.

The FIR against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman based on a special court direction relates to complaints about the now-defunct voter registration system on Sunday. The FIR carries charges under Sections 384 (extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. BJP leader B.Y. Vijendra and Nalin Kumar Katil, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), were also named in the case.

Complaints about extortion through ballot papers

The co-chairman of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad, Adarsh ​​R.S. The complaint alleges that Sitaraman facilitated the extortion with the help of ED officials, benefiting BJP officials at the state and national levels.

"The complainant further alleged that Sitharaman through the clandestine aid and support of ED officials facilitated extortion of thousands of crores of rupees for the benefit of others both at the state and national levels.

"The entire extortion racket under the garb of electoral bonds has been orchestrated hand in glove with officials of BJP at various levels."

Political actions

The issue has sparked a political debate, with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioning whether Sitharaman should resign, drawing parallels with his own case on land distribution. In response, JD(U) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy defended Seetharaman, saying there was no personal gain or abuse of power in his case.

Supreme Court decision on ballot papers

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected the ballot system in February, citing violations of the right to information and freedom of speech. BJP leader R. Ashok dismissed the comparison between Sitharaman's case and Siddaramaiah's, saying the Supreme Court had already given a verdict on the election rent issue.