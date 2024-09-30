Big relief to Sitharaman: Karnataka HC stays FIR against her in electoral bonds scheme till Oct 22

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The Karnataka HC has granted big relief to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds scheme case. Earlier, one FIR filed against her in electoral bond recovery case, now the HC has stayed the case till October 22. Former BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel had challenged the lower court's decision in the High Court.

Accepting the petition for hearing, the Karnataka High Court stayed further investigation till October 22 in the FIR filed against former Karnataka state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is a co-accused in the case, in which Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been made the main accused. He is accused of extorting money from some companies under the guise of electoral bonds