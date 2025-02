SC dismisses plea on New Delhi Railway Station stampede, petitioner alleges death toll concealment The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The petitioner alleged that railway authorities concealed the actual death toll and demanded a CBI investigation.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into the February 15 stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The petition alleged that railway authorities were hiding the actual number of casualties.