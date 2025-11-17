Supreme Court directs restoration and eco-tourism measures at Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve Only eco-tourism is allowed, and tiger safari activities must comply with the 2019 National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules. The Court also called for the establishment of rescue centres, regulation of vehicles, and preparation of a tiger conservation plan within three months.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a series of landmark directions aimed at ensuring ecological conservation and regulated tourism at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. The top court ordered the state government to undertake restoration measures to compensate for illegal tree felling and directed the demolition of all unauthorised structures within three months.

Restoration and demolition orders

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, directed the State of Uttarakhand to restore ecological damage caused by construction activities and illegal tree felling.

The Chief Wildlife Warden was tasked with ensuring the demolition of all unauthorised structures within the tiger reserve within three months. The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) was appointed to supervise the ecological restoration plan prepared by the Uttarakhand government.

Eco-tourism and tiger safari guidelines

The Court emphasised that any tourism in the reserve must strictly adhere to eco-tourism principles. Referring to the proposed Pakhro Tiger Safari project, the Court clarified that:

Safari activities must comply with the 2019 rules of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Rescue centres must be established, and the number of vehicles strictly regulated.

Tiger conservation plans must be prepared within three months.

Only eco-tourism is permitted; no outsourcing of staff functions is allowed.

Chief Justice Gavai stated, “In the nutshell, we have held that if tourism has to be promoted, it has to be eco-tourism.”

Welfare measures for forest staff

Highlighting the challenges faced by staff posted in the core area away from their families, the Court directed special welfare measures. The bench recommended providing facilities such as clean water at forest camps and suggested awarding medals to staff members as incentives for their dedication.

Accountability for past damage

The Supreme Court criticised former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and Divisional Forest Officer Kishan Chand for damage caused to the park. In its judgment, the Court reiterated that illegal tree felling cannot be ignored and must be rectified.

Additional directions

Other key directions included:

Banning certain activities in the buffer zone and catchment areas.

Issuing guidelines to prevent human-animal conflict.

Engaging stakeholders in managing religious tourism in the area.

The verdict builds upon an earlier March 2024 order, which permitted tiger safari only in the buffer zone, not in the core area of the park.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant step toward balancing wildlife conservation with eco-tourism in India’s oldest national park, ensuring both environmental protection and sustainable tourism practices.