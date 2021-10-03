Supertech twin-tower case: 4 Noida authority officers suspended by UP govt; 26 found involved

Follow us on Image Source : PTI After the top court's rapping to NOIDA, an industrial development body under the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also ordered an inquiry into the matter and called for strict action against those guilty.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday found four existing Noida Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officers guilty over their role in the illegal construction of Supertech's two 40-story towers in Noida, according to an official release.

A special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter has found 26 officials of the NOIDA guilty in the case of which 20 have retired, two have died and four are still serving, the statement read.

"Of the four serving officials, one has already been suspended from work. Three other serving officers have been suspended and departmental inquiry is being initiated against them. The order has been issued for action against retired officials also as per procedures," the statement read.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 issued directions for demolition of realty group Supertech's twin 40-story towers under construction in Noida Sector 93A within three months for violation of building norms in "collusion" with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

After the top court's rapping to NOIDA, an industrial development body under the UP government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also ordered an inquiry into the matter and called for strict action against those guilty.

A four-member SIT was formed in September to probe the matter and fix the responsibility of officials and it was given a week's time to submit its report. The SIT had sought a time extension to complete the probe.

The case pertained to Supertech illegally constructing two 40-story towers, with over 900 flats and 21 shops, in its Emerald Court housing project premises.

Residents of the housing project claimed their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and they moved court. The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

However, buyers who invested their money in these towers hoped their interest would be protected, even as the Supertech Group filed a modification application in the Supreme Court.

(with PTI inputs)

