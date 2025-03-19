Sunita Williams returns: PM Modi welcomes NASA Crew-9's successful return, says 'Earth missed you' Sunita Williams returns: The Crew-9 mission was the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom, which previously supported NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3.

Sunita Williams returns: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (March 19) said that returning of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut Sunita Williams to Earth after being stranded at the International Space Station for nine months is a proud moment.

PM Modi posted on X and said, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions. Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity."

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his pride and admiration for NASA's Space Crew-9 mission, celebrating the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members. Taking on social media platform X, Singh lauded the astronauts' resilience and hailed their achievement as a milestone in human space exploration."Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space," Singh wrote on X.

The Defence Minister went on to praise Sunita Williams, calling her journey a testament to incredible strength and spirit."Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," he added. Williams' return, Singh said, marked a moment of celebration not only for space enthusiasts but for the entire world.

The spacecraft will now undergo inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility for future missions.NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth at 5:57 pm EDT. Teams aboard SpaceX recovery vessels retrieved the spacecraft and its crew. After returning to shore, the astronauts will travel to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston to reunite with their families.Crew-9's return follows the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, which docked with the station on March 16, beginning another long-duration mission.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station and low Earth orbit. The program increases research opportunities aboard the ISS, supporting NASA's broader goals of human exploration of the Moon and Mars, NASA added.