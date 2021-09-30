'Enough is enough': Tweets former Congress Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar amid turmoil in party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Enough is enough': Tweets former Congress Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar amid turmoil

Voicing his concern over the ongoing Punjab crisis, former Congress Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said that the 'authority of Chief Minister should not be undermined'.

"Enough is enough. Put an end to attempts to undermine the authority of CM time and again. Aspersions being cast on the selection of AG & DGP is actually questioning the integrity/competence of CM and Home Minister to deliver results. It’s time to put the foot down and clear the air," Jakhar tweeted on Thursday.

His tweet gains significance at a time when there has been a lot of turmoil in Punjab politics with Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning as party chief.

Jakhar also said “aspersions” being cast on the selection of the state's advocate general and state police head were actually “questioning the integrity” of the CM.

Sidhu had raised questions over the appointments of director general of police and state's advocate general.

After Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Jakhar had then taken a veiled dig at the former cricketer and had said, “It's just not cricket!.” “What stands compromised in this entire 'episode' is the faith reposed in the (outgoing ?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament,” Jakhar, who was the front runner for the post of chief minister but the party later chose Channi, had tweeted.

