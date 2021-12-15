Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sunil Bansal, 1987-batch IPS officer, appointed new Odisha DGP

Sunil Kumar Bansal, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was on Wednesday appointed as Odisha's new DGP by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Bansal, who is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB), will take charge of his new role on January 1.

"On the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal, IPS (RR-1987) at present under Central Deputation as Special Director, IB Hdqrs., New Delhi is appointed as Director General of Police (HoPF), Odisha in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix for a period of two years with effect from the date of joining in the post," a notification from Odisha government’s home department stated.

Odisha's current DGP Abhay was to retire from the post in June 2021, however, the government had extended his tenure on the top post till December 31.

Latest India News