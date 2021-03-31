Brace for scorching summer this year! IMD issues forecast

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The IMD said that north and east India will be witnessing intense heat this summer.

A day after national capital Delhi recorded its hottest day in March in 76 years, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday came out with the forecast for this year's summer season. The IMD said that north and east India will be witnessing intense heat this summer.

Above normal day temperatures likely over north and east India from April to June, IMD said in its summer forecast. Below normal day temperatures likely over south India, parts of east, northeast and extreme north India, the weather department added.

Earlier on March 29, the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius in Delhi making it the hottest day in decades.

"It was the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945, when Delhi recorded a maximum of 40.5 degrees Celsius," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

'Rising temperature can trigger Covid mayhem'

The rising mercury in north India and humid conditions in places like Maharashtra can again play havoc if people flout Covid guidelines, top health experts have said, admitting that the current weather conditions in the country, especially in the western part, is conducive for Covid-19 transmission.

Six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat -- continue to report major surge in daily cases of Covid-19, accounting for 78.56 per cent of the new cases in the country.

Covid cases are steadily rising in Delhi-NCR too with the onset of summer.

(With inputs from agencies)

