Sudha Murty threatened, abused by scammer posing as telecom official; FIR lodged In her police complaint, Sudha Murty has requested legal action against the caller for attempting to fraudulently obtain personal data and for using threatening language.

Bengaluru:

Rajya Sabha MP and social worker Sudha Murty recently became the target of a scam call attempting to extract sensitive personal information from her. In a complaint filed with the Bengaluru Cyber Police on September 20, Murty shared the details of the incident, which occurred on the morning of September 5.

According to her statement, she received a call from a number that, when checked on the Truecaller app, appeared to be from the Department of Telecommunications. The caller, a woman, claimed to be an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications.

Scammer threatens to suspend connection

The woman said that Murty’s mobile number had been registered in January 2020 without being linked to her Aadhaar. She went on to accuse Murty of accessing or distributing obscene videos using the number and warned that her mobile services would be disconnected by 12 noon the same day.

MP seeks legal action

The caller then attempted to obtain sensitive personal information from Murty. When Murty refused to comply, the caller became abusive and issued threats.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the case with cyber crime police in Bengaluru. Sudha Murty has requested legal action against the caller for attempting to fraudulently obtain personal data and for using threatening language.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is an Indian author, social worker and philanthropist known for her significant contributions to education and rural development. Born in 1950, she is the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys Technologies.

Sudha Murty has written numerous books in English and Kannada, including novels, travelogues and children’s literature, earning widespread acclaim for her simple yet impactful storytelling. She is admired for her dedication to empowering underprivileged communities through various social initiatives, especially in healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment. Her work and humility have made her a respected figure in India and beyond.

She was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu on March 8, 2024.