Roar gets louder: Camera trap shows successful breeding of tigers in Assam after 15 years

As floods continue to ravage the state of Assam, here is a good news Assam’s Laokhowa Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary where the successful evidence of breeding of tigers was camera trapped for the first time in 15 years. Located on the south bank of the Brahmaputra and spread over 114 sq km, Laokhowa Burhachapori lies within KNPTR and the Orang National Park and is part of the Kaziranga Orang Riverine Landscape (KORL), a major gateway for straying animals within protected areas of central Assam.

Park authorities tweeted about the first ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, a buffer of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Saying, "ROAR GETS LOUDER First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, Tiger buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos." The tweet also showed the photo of a tigress which was camera trapped.

One twitter user requested the official handle to upload some pictures to which the park replied that they'll be uploading the photos soon.

"We are waiting for approval from our Director. Very soon, it will be uploaded. Thank you," read the tweet.

According to the latest tiger census, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve houses 125 tigers in the park and the new conservation story hopes to only add more to the story.

