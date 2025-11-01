'Strength in unity': Indian Army Forces display their might during Exercise Trishul | WATCH Exercise Trishul hones joint operations and interoperability among the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, demonstrating tri-services synergy and achieving integrated operations across diverse terrain and mission spectrums.

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces are conducting Exercise Trishul, a tri-service military exercise that involves the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, along the western border with Pakistan. The exercise, which began on October 30 and will continue till November 10, is centered near the Sri Creek border.

Notably, the exercise along the western border comes days after India conducted Operation Sindoor and targeted terror camps in Pakistan in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that had claimed 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists.

What is the aim of Exercise Trishul?

The exercise hones joint operations and interoperability among the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, demonstrating tri-services synergy and achieving integrated operations across diverse terrain and mission spectrums. It exemplifies India’s resolve to safeguard its borders through the spirit of JAI – Jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and Innovation.

Exercise Trishul also reaffirms the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces in building a tech-enabled and future ready force, which is capable of deterring and winning wars in integrated multi-domain environments.

A warning to Pakistan?

Exercise Trishul is being considered as a warning to Pakistan. Notably, it is being centered near the Sri Creek region where reports had emerged that Pakistan is ramping up its military infrastructure. Later, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying it will get a 'decisive response' from India if it is planning any 'misadventure' in the Sri Creek region.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted, unsuccessfully, to undermine India’s defence posture from Leh to the Sir Creek area. Pakistan’s recent buildup of military infrastructure around Sir Creek makes its intentions clear. India’s borders are being guarded by the Army and the B.S.F. together. Should Pakistan undertake any misadventure in the Sir Creek area, it will be met with such a decisive response that it would alter both history and geography," Rajnath had said in October during his visit to the Bhuj Military Station.